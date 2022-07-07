Need a health centre over Eid? Here are the PHCC working hours

Community Call Center will be available 24/7 for emergency call consultations (16000).

Qatar’s Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the official working hours for its healthcare centres during the Eid Al Adha vacation, which is set to take place from July 10 to July 14.

Some 17 health centres, including Al Wakrah, Al Matar, Al Thumama, Omar bin Al Khattab, West Bay, Leabaib, Umm Salal, Gharfat Al Rayyan, Khalifa City, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Al Rayyan, Mesaimeer, Muaither, Al Khor, Al Ruwais, and Al Sheehaniya, will continue to offer family medicine and support services from 7am to 11pm.

Dental services will also be offered in these centres from 7am to 10pm, in addition to Al Jamiliya Center, which is open 24/7 via a call system.

Rawdat Al Khail is designated for Covid-19 cases and will be open 24/7. However, it will continue to provide dental treatments from 7am to 10pm, PHCC announced.

During the Eid Al Adha holiday, Al Wajbah, Al Waab, and Qatar University HCs will be closed, with the exception of their Covid-19 immunisation clinics, which will be open around the clock in accordance with pre-booked appointments.

The Umm Ghuwailina, South Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Leghwairiya, Al Kaaban, Abu Nakhla and Al Karaana HCs will not operate during the holidays.

The specialty clinics will be operating from 7am to 2pm and from 4pm to 10pm, depending on the scheduled appointments.

In the Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, and Muathier HCs, ophthalmology clinics will run every day. ENT and dermatology clinics will also run every day in the Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail HCs only.

Premarital clinics will operate on July 11 from 4pm to 10pm at the Airport Health Center, July 12 from 7am to 2pm at Al Rayyan Health Center, and July 14 from 7am to 2pm at West Bay Health Center.

Al Sheehaniya, Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Muaither, Al Ruwais, Al Kaaban, Umm Salal, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, and Rawdat Al Khail will accept urgent cases around the clock daily.

In addition, from 7am until 11pm, the Covid-19 vaccine appointment hotline, 40277077, will be open non-stop.

Every day of the week, from 6pm to 10pm, the Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Wajbah, Gharafat Al Rayan, and Leabaib HCs will offer Covid-19 drive-through services.

The Medication Home Delivery service will take a break from July 9 to July 11, returning on July 12.