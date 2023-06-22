Nando’s spices up Qatar’s dining scene with launch of 10th Casa in Villaggio

The opening of the 10th Casa demonstrates Nando’s’ commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to even more customers in Qatar.

Nando’s, the renowned South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi restaurant group, has announced the grand opening of its 10th Casa in Qatar, located in Villaggio Mall.

Having first arrived in Qatar in 2001, Nando’s has established itself as a beloved eatery in the country. With locations spanning Salwa Road, Bin Omran, Financial Square, Pearl Qatar, City Center, Hyatt Plaza, Doha Festival City, Ezdan Mall Al Wakra and Lusail Boulevard, Nando’s has captivated taste buds across the nation.

The South African restaurant is renowned for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, which has gained an ardent following worldwide.

The unique blend of African Bird’s Eye Chilli, combined with fresh ingredients and authentic spices, delivers a fiery and somewhat addictive flavour experience that keeps customers coming back for more.

The opening of Nando’s at Villaggio Mall promises to bring this exceptional culinary adventure to the heart of Doha’s vibrant shopping district.

Commenting on the opening, Sajed Sulaiman, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Nando’s Qatar, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Qatar with the opening of our 10th Casa at Villaggio Mall.

This marks an important milestone for Nando’s as we continue to share our passion for flavourful, flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken with the people of Qatar. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new location and providing them with an exceptional dining experience.”

CV Rappai, CEO of Nando’s Qatar, also shared the enthusiasm, saying, “The addition of Villaggio Mall to our portfolio is a testament to Nando’s continued growth and success in Qatar.

We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our customers, which has allowed us to expand our presence and bring the unique Nando’s experience to broader communities. We remain dedicated to serving delicious food, creating memorable moments, and sharing our vibrant South African heritage with our valued guests.”

The Nando’s Qatar team, together with the management of Villaggio Mall, joined by the South African Ambassador, and his team.

At the grand opening ceremony, Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, highlighted that Nando’s is not only a renowned chicken restaurant but also a symbol of African pride, representing the success of a business originating from South Africa.

For many South Africans, it evokes a sense of being at home, even when away from their country.

With a vision to be the best casual dining restaurant chain globally, Nando’s remains committed to its mission of delivering excellent food, exceptional service, and a warm and welcoming ambiance.

The brand’s growth in Qatar reflects its dedication to providing customers with an unforgettable dining experience, centred around their signature flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken.

As Nando’s expands its Casa in Qatar to include Villaggio Mall, residents and visitors alike can look forward to savouring the PERi-PERi chicken, enjoying a vibrant atmosphere, and creating memorable moments with friends and family.