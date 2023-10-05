Mutaz Barshim retains Asian Games title after striking gold

This is the athlete’s third gold at the Asian Games, previously winning in 2014 and 2010.

Qatar’s champion high jumper Mutaz Barshim claimed yet another gold on Wednesday as he wowed spectators with his title winning performance.

The Olympic champion’s biggest threat looked to be Korea’s Woo Sang-hyeok, who had won the Diamond League title in Eugene. Barshim skilled that tournament to prepare for the Asian Games.

However, the Qatari jumper showed why he is one of the best in the world after successfully clearing all heights, including 2.35m, where after two attempts, his South Korean counterpart could not match and had to settle for silver.

Barshim attempted to go even further and better his own record that he set in Incheon 2014, however he could not clear 2.37m.

Third place went to Japan’s Tomohiro Shinno, who took bronze with a height of 2.29m.

Barshim spoke to reporters after the game, and highlighted its delight at his performance.

“It feels amazing to be honest; It has always been my dream to get three golds at these Games, especially because I could not participate last time because of my injury,” he said.

“I really wanted to be there so bad, because when I was young in 2006, the previous Asian Games(which was held in Doha) before I competed, I was a volunteer holding the basket for the high jumpers. I really wanted to win that. So winning today my third gold after a bad injury, I should be really happy and satisfied,” he added.

The Arabian Falcon’s medal cabinet is impressive, consisting of now three Asian Games Golds, an Olympic gold, 2 Olympic silver medals and three diamond league championship golds as well as many other titles.

Barshim was not the only success story for Qatar this week, as Abderrahman Samba also won gold in the 400m hurdles final on Tuesday, with a season best time of 48.04, followed by Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida, with a time of 48.52, who clinched silver.

“I am very proud of this gold medal. I went through testing times because of a series of injuries and this victory means a lot to me. I am happy with my run and it’s a great motivation for me for the Paris Olympics” Samba stated.

Samba is the current Asian record holder, where in 2018 he managed a record time of 46.98.

Qatar’s current medal tally at the Asian is 14, including four golds, and will be looking to add to their total before the games end on Sunday.