Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) has been the majority owner of PSG since 2011.

France’s wonderboy and football captain, Kylian Mbappe, joined Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim as a guest of honour at a state dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday evening amid his emerging exit from club Paris Saint-German.

PSG, which Qatar Sports Investments and Qatari president Nasser Al Khelaifi own the Parisian football club, and the topic of Mbappe is a trending topic as the footballer’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in Paris to France, a trip involving discussions on a ceasefire in Gaza with Macron.

According to renowned reporter Fabrizio Romano, sources close to PSG firmly deny that Sheikh Tamim proposed any deals to convince Mbappe to stay with the club.

With a move to Real Madrid all but sealed after years of rumours, Le Parisien writes that Macron, who is no stranger to stepping into matters at the capital club as he interfered with the 25-year-old initial set to leave the Parc des Princes years ago.

As per Romano, Tuesday’s meeting won’t change Mbappe’s stay with PSG, as he informed the club that he’s already in advanced talks with Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, PSG have begun preparations for life without their star forward, as manager Luis Enrique alluded to in a recent press conference explaining the benching of Mbappe.

“It’s very simple, sooner or later, when it happens we have to get used to playing without Kylian. When I want to play like this, I will, when I don’t, I won’t,” Enrique said.

“It’s very easy, there are competitions and my intention is not to give ‘free’ minutes, I want maximum competitiveness. Every player has to deserve their playing time,” Enrique added.