Muhammad Ali’s daughter visits Qatar exhibition of the late boxer
All photos courtesy of Qatar Museums
One of the daughters of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali has taken a private tour this week of a Qatar exhibition dedicated to his life and career.
Jamillah Ali, the twin sister of Rasheda Ali and one of the boxer’s nine children, visited the Museum of Islamic Art on Monday, Qatar Museums said.
There, she observed the 22 artifacts that comprise the Muhammad Ali: Tribute to a Legend exhibition.
Exhibition
The temporary exhibition launched in July. It includes signed items from the boxer, as well as memorabilia from various points in his career.
There’s also footage of a trip to Qatar he made in 1971, when his daughter was only one year old.
For those who haven’t checked it out yet, the exhibition will remain free and open to the public until Feb. 25, 2017.
After that, some of the pieces in the exhibition will find a permanent home in the redeveloped Khalifa International Stadium’s 3-2-1 Olympic and Sports Museum.
Ali also met with QM Chairperson Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani during her trip to Qatar.
