Inspired by the dhow: Details of Qatar pavilion for Expo Osaka revealed

The pavilion presents a synergy of Qatari tradition and Japanese wooden joinery expertise



In the run up to the Osaka World Expo, details have been unveiled about the Qatari pavilion.



ArchDaily, a platform dedicated to architecture, penned on Tuesday that the dhow-inspired structure is the brainchild of Tokyo-based Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with Qatar Museums.



“The pavilion blends traditional craftsmanship from Qatar and Japan while highlighting the two countries’ connection to the sea,” the ArchDaily report read.



A common sight afloat Doha’s Corniche, dhow vessels were traditionally boarded for fishing, pearling and trading among Qatar’s coastal communities.



Known for their durability, these vessels can last up to 120 years. Today, the dhow is still employed to transport goods between Gulf ports, as well as Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi and East African coasts.



The Qatar pavilion, which will cover a total area of over 1,200 square metres, is constructed out of wood as a nod to Japan’s heritage of wooden joinery.



The Japanese technique for assembling furniture and other wooden items without nails, otherwise known as Sashimono, harks back to more than 1,000 years. Seamless notches and grooves are carved to join wooden pieces.



The renderings also show the Qatar pavilion draped in a veil of white fabric.

‘Opportunity to showcase Qatari development’

Earlier in April, the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced that officials had laid the foundation stone for the Qatar pavilion.



The groundbreaking ceremony was held in Osaka.



Qatari officials such as Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, Qatari ambassador to Japan and commissioner-general at EXPO 2025 and Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, deputy commissioner-general and chairman of the Qatari preparation committee for participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, attended the event.



For his part, Sheikh Ali remarked that Qatar’s participation at the Osaka World Expo “presents an opportunity to spotlight the country’s developmental milestones, promoting Qatar as both a prime tourism destination and an attractive hub for global businesses and investors across diverse economic sectors.”



Meanwhile, ambassador Al Marri underscored Qatar’s strong ties with Japan.



“Qatar’s participation… serves to fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership that has flourished for over fifty years, a testament to the resolute political commitment and shared aspirations of both nations,” the Qatari diplomat said.



In addition to highlighting strong Qatar-Japanese ties and in line with the goals specified in the government’s Qatar National Vision 2030 manifesto, the pavilion’s exhibition will showcase investment opportunities aimed at economic diversification.

Osaka World Expo 2025

The Osaka World Expo starts on April 13 and ends on October 13, 2025.



The event will run under the theme: ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ with a showcase focusing on three sub-themes: how to save, empower and connect lives.



Osaka anticipates welcoming 82 million visitors eager to discover the pavilions representing 150 countries and 25 international organisations.



Visitors will be treated to an array of stage events, festivals, national day celebrations, sports events and much more. For instance, on August 18, the Qatar pavilion is earmarked to host a national day celebration.



At the crux of the World Expo initiative is the pursuit of solutions to pressing global challenges, achieved by bringing nations together to engage in meaningful activities.

The history of World Expo dates back to the 1851 Great Exhibition held in London.

Amid the 19th century industrial revolution, delegations from 25 countries arrived in the English capital to showcase the best of human ingenuity in the industry and technology fields.