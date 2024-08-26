MSDF launches awareness campaign to promote family unity and values

The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has launched an awareness campaign for the International Year of the Family on Monday.

Themed “Family is The Treasure of a Nation,” the initiative aligns with the Back-to-School season, which features various activities designed to promote family cohesion and compassion as part of a broader effort to foster virtue.

The charter is the first of its kind in the MENA region, and the first that will specialise in family rights as well as focusing on the duties of individuals, when it comes to familial relations.

The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), and the Family Consulting Center (Wifaq) will collaborate to conduct workshops to emphasise the importance of family unity and empathy.

The campaign aims to strengthen family bonds, encourage collaboration among national entities, and reinforce values like compassion, which positively impact both family and community life, as reported by QNA.

Dhabiya Al Muqbali, Director of the Family Development Department at MSDF, emphasized that the campaign’s goal is to consolidate and intensify efforts towards family cohesion, highlighting the family’s imporant role in shaping a child’s personality.

Al Muqbali also noted the essential role of both families and educational institutions in instilling virtue and passing down moral values through continuous education, which helps individuals build better futures for themselves and their communities.

Lieutenant Colonel Jarallah Salem Al Nabit, head of the initiative and community partnership department at the Ministry of Interior, highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation and effective partnership between the Ministry of Interior and MSDF. This collaboration will include awareness programs, lectures, and security exhibitions aimed at addressing social and family issues and preventing crime.

Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at MOEHE, stressed the ministry’s belief in the shared responsibility of education between families and schools. She noted that the ministry’s initiatives aim to bolster the family’s role in a child’s balanced development and success.

Lulwa Al Yazidi, Acting Director of the Community Awareness Department at Wifaq, explained that the center’s involvement in the campaign reflects its commitment to family cohesion as a key factor in family stability. Wifaq’s participation will include a variety of awareness and educational activities for parents and students.

The campaign aligns with Qatar’s preparations to host an international conference marking the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family.

The conference focusing on the family and major contemporary trends is scheduled for October 29 to 31.