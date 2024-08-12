Monthly increase in Awqaf Ministry’s zakat assistance from June to July

The number of supported families has increased by 130, while the monetary assistance has risen by over 750,000 Qatari Riyals since June.



The Qatar Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has announced the July performance of its Zakat Affairs Department.



A news release published on Monday revealed that the Zakat department supported 500 families across Qatar with a total of 12,435,764 Qatari Riyals (approximately $3,416,418.68) worth of aid.



This marks an increase from June whereby 11,684,940 Qatar Riyals (approximately $3,187,949.00) was raised, which benefitted 370 eligible families across Qatar.



Mohammed Hassan Al Tamimi, the head of the ministry’s Zakat banks department, is cited in Monday’s news release explaining that the funds are distributed to registered families within the remit outlined by the country’s Sharia banks and mechanisms.



Al Tamimi added that the department’s assistance was divided into two types. Regular assistance, which is provided on a monthly basis to help families with their housing and feeding needs, amounted to 7,140.497 Qatari Riyals (approximately $1,961.67) last month.



While one-time assistance, distributed to families as needed, amounted to 5,295,267 Qatari Riyals ( approximately $1,454,743.68).



At a private sector level, Qatar’s Jassim & Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation, established to honour the legacy of the late Sheikh Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani, provided 464,000 Qatari Riyals (approximately $127,507.56) in aid to those in need in Qatar in June, covering healthcare and in-kind support.