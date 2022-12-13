Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat linked to several clubs after World Cup performance: reports

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been the talk of the town after a stunning World Cup performance

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly been linked to the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain after a sensational performance in the ongoing Qatar World Cup.

The Fiorentina midfielder has caught the eye of several of Europe’s top performers for contributing to his team’s success in their unexpected FIFA campaign from the group stages to the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old is rumoured to be of high interest to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, who has desired the midfielder since his 2021 season with Fiorentina.

Currently on a contract until 2024 with the Italian club, Amraba’st brother Nordin has paired his sibling to join PSG.

“The World Cup is as important a tournament as the Champions League, maybe even bigger. It is normal that Sofyan is the center of attention given how he is playing in this competition,” Nordin Amrabat has said to Dutch Media NOS.

A winger for AEK Athens, Nordin believes his brother’s skills would equip the Parisian squad.

“In my opinion, he would be perfect for PSG. To see him alongside [Marco] Verratti would be a dream. I think Al Khelaifi should act immediately if he reads my words.”

However, official talks have yet to be expressed by Sofyan’s agent Mohammed Sinouh.

“Of course, I get a lot of phone calls for Sofyan. The whole world has seen he’s the best holding midfielder of the World Cup,” the agent said. “Sofyan is a top professional, he’s focused on the World Cup with Morocco.”

Playing in his second World Cup, Sofyan has improved significantly on the international stage after playing only one game in 2018.

The footballer has appeared in every match in this edition and is expected to be in the lineup against France in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.