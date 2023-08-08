Morocco’s inspiring Women’s World Cup campaign put to an end by France

The North Africans debutants aimed to make history at the Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup witnessed France cruise to a 4-0 win over Morocco in the round of 16, ending the hopes of an underdog campaign for the North Africans.

In the first half, it became clear that the French team came ready as they scored three goals before the 25th minute of the match.

Firing on all cylinders, Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali, and Eugenie Le Sommer booted the shots into the Moroccan net.

Repeating the same mistakes that were caused in their match against Germany, Morocco struggled to clear the ball out of the box.

To make things worse for the Atlas Lionesses, the squad had only one opportunity at the attack, but it was far off target.

Ibtissam Jraidi nearly had an opportunity for Morocco but failed to control the attempt.

With no signs of letting up, the French curled in a deep cross, nailing another goal in the 70th minute.

The Herve Renard led-squad almost made it five as Elisa De Almeida struck a shot that hooked up over the bar in the last few minutes of the match.

Ending Morocco’s miracle run to the knockout round, France will face host nation Australia.