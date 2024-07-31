Morocco celebrates Throne Day in Qatar, highlighting longstanding “fraternal ties”

Moroccans living abroad are marking the 25th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s accession to the throne, who has ruled the North African country since 1999.

In a commemorative statement released on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s reign, the Moroccan Embassy in Doha highlighted the extraordinary achievements and significant progress in the relationship between Morocco and Qatar.

“I would like to emphasize the Excellence and distinction of the relationships between the Kingdom of Morocco and the brotherly State of Qatar thanks to the deep fraternal ties between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” the statement from the ambassador of Morocco to Qatar, Mohamed Setri said.

The statement comes as Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on Throne Day.

The celebration also coincides with the Qatar Museums Years of Culture programme featuring Qatar-Morocco as its 2024 Year of Culture, which Ambassador Setri applauded.

He called it an “auspicious opportunity to bring to our Qatari sisters & brothers as well as resident in the State of Qatar, not only the ancient heritage of Morocco and its civilization, deeply rooted in history, but also to its contemporary achievements, through an integrated program with various and plentiful events and activities,” according to the statement.

The collaboration will host over 80 events throughout the year, held across both Qatar and Morocco.

These events are designed to highlight a range of cultural elements, including social development, cultural heritage, creative industries, and innovation.