Ministry launches investigation into building collapse after rescuing 12 families and two women

Authorities are investigating the collapse of a building in Doha.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced new updates in the case of the collapsed building in the Al Mansoura neighborhood, located in Bin Durham.

According to a recent announcement by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), two women and a total 0f 12 families were successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building.

The search and rescue teams were able to locate and extract the individuals, who were then transported to a hospital to receive essential medical attention. The individuals who did not need further medical attention were housed in a hotel and are receiving psychological care.

The MoI shared this update via a statement on their Twitter account.

Further to the previous statement regarding the collapse of a building in the Bin Durham area, the search and rescue teams were able to pull out two women alive. They have been shifted to the hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/gYMwrEKvF8 — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) March 22, 2023

“Further to the previous statement regarding the collapse of a building in the Bin Durham area, the search and rescue teams were able to pull out two women alive. They have been shifted to the hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment,” it read.

In a Qatar TV interview, Brigadier General Abdullah Al Muftah said that authorities received a report about the collapse of the building on Al Khudri street at exactly 8:33 am.

Following the call, ambulance, traffic personnels, the police and rescue teams rushed to the scene to try and save the lives of those affected.

Seven survivors were rescued during the first hours, with one person dying at the time of the collapse.

All survivors were transported to the hospital to receive immediate care.

Investigation launched

The official revealed to Qatar TV on Wednesday that the relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Ministry later announced that preliminary investigations indicated that maintenance work was ongoing in the building at the time of the collapse, further noting that appropriate measures have been taken by the relevant authorities to verify that the parties in charge of the maintenance work possessed the required permits.

They are investigating to determine if their actions had any role in the old building’s collapse.