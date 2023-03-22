One dead, seven rescued in central Doha building collapse: ministry confirms

Incidents including building collapses are of rare occurrence in Doha.

One person has been killed and seven others rescued in a building collapse in Central Doha on Wednesday morning, as rescue efforts continue, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has confirmed.

“The civil defence and other relevant authorities rescued seven persons as a four-storied building in Bin Durham area of Central Doha collapsed, while one person who was inside the building died,” the MOI said in a Twitter statement.

The civil defence and other relevant authorities rescued seven persons as a four-storied building in Bin Durham area of Central Doha collapsed, while one person who was inside the building died. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/mUHdudzJaK — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) March 22, 2023

The statement added that “efforts are underway to ensure that no one is trapped inside the building.”

“The relevant authorities are continuing their efforts to confirm the safety of those residing in the adjacent areas,” the ministry noted.

News about the collapsed building has spread all over social media, without further details being released on the next measures taken by authorities to investigate the cause behind the incident.

