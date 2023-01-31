Mexico most difficult: Messi breaks silence on World Cup

The World Cup winner revealed details of his triumphant campaign at the Qatar tournament

In his first interview after winning the World Cup last year,

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has revealed the match against Mexico was the most difficult at the FIFA tournament, in his first interview after winning the World Cup last year.

Speaking to Argentina radio station Urbana Play, the superstar confessed the round against El Tri was the toughest side since “everything was at stake.”

“The match with Mexico was the most difficult because of everything that was at stake and it was the one we played the worst, because we had to win no matter what and that makes you play differently,” Messi told Urbana Play.

The star captain ultimately rescued the team from elimination after scoring in the 64th minute before Enzo Fernandez stuffed in a corner to secure the game.

The 35-year-old spoke on his feud with Dutch Wout Weghorst at the quarterfinal clash, which saw Messi shouting at the footballer in a post-match interview, “What are you looking at fool? Get back there.”

He addressed his calling out as natural due to the comments made by Coach Van Gaal ahead of the game in which the decorated Dutch icon said Messi did little to help his team when they didn’t have the ball.

“It came out of me naturally. My teammates have told me what Van Gaal said before the game. I don’t like to leave that image, but it came out like that, there was a lot of nervousness,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

Messi marked the final of the World Cup as his dream finally coming true as a footballer.

“On 18th December, everything changed for me. What I dreamed of and wished for throughout my career has come true,” said the crowned GOAT.

Upon winning the World Cup title and countless football records, the famed star broke social media records with his Instagram post becoming the most-liked photo, compiling over 75 million likes.

“My Instagram was blocked for a few days with how many messages I’ve received after the World Cup,” said Messi.

“I wasn’t looking to have the most liked photo; people wanted to see me with the cup,” Messi added on his photo.