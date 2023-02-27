Messi scores his 700th career club goal amid questions on future with PSG

The Argentine talisman made the historic tally ahead of The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Lionel Messi achieved yet another milestone after the all-time GOAT scored his 700th career club goal during Paris-Saint-German’s 3-0 win over Marseille.

Following the tracks of his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the superstar dismantled Marseille alongside teammate Kylian Mbappe who opened the scoring in the 25th minute from a Messi assist.

A few moments later, Mbappe assisted the World Cup champion in tapping the ball into the box of goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

We return to Paris with our supporters after the superb victory in #LeClassique 🙌❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/Re0bZ5MonZ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 27, 2023

Messi has now ranked up 28 goals for PSG, grounding this season as one of his best with the Parisians.

The star duo not only extended their Ligue 1 lead to eight points, but France’s wonderboy became PSG’s joint record scorer with 200 goals – level with all-time leader Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe’s brace leads him to mark 29 goals in 29 games with PSG this season.

Absent of Neymar, the Christophe Galtier-side will now be missing an additional star centre-back after Presnel Kimpembe was carried off the pitch.

Kimpembe is expected to miss the entire season, in which Coach Galtier describes as an “Achilles tendon injury.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner received support from Mbappe, who wrote on Instagram, “stay strong, my brother.”

Cutting costs

Meanwhile, the PSG dream team may be coming to an end as UEFA’s Financial Fair Play is driving the Qatari-owned squad, according to a report by The Times.

The club’s wage bill must be reduced by 30% as it has exceeded the rules governed by the football body.

Now, bidding farewell to Messi and Neymar is appearing closer to reality as the contracts of the footballers have weighed heavy on the team.

Messi is out of contract at PSG this June and has yet to commit to signing a new deal at the club, while the Brazilian star has continuously been rumoured to be on the trading blocks.

Chelsea’s love affair for Neymar has continued to appear as a reality with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly meeting in Paris to discuss a potential transfer of the 31-year-old.