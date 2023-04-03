Messi booed by PSG fans as team loses back-to-back home games

Lyon forward Bradley Barcola scored the only goal as PSG was booed off for the second time in a row.

Fans once again booed Paris Saint-Germain man of the hour Lionel Messi before the team fell to another 0-1 defeat at home to Lyon.

Amid endless rumours of a reunion with Barcelona, Messi’s name was whistled after he was announced over the Parc des Princes PA system.

Así ha recibido el Parque de los Príncipes a Messi después del parón internacional. Sigue habiendo pitos en la Virage Auteuil, el fondo de los ultras parisinos.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/gpPMri5fqj — Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) April 2, 2023

Facing off 9th rated Lyon, PSG’s star-studded team fell behind to a clutch shot by Bradley Barcola, who scored the only goal as the Argentina superstar quickly walked off the pitch after the game came to an end.

Kylian Mbappe almost salvaged the game, but the guard of sturdy goalkeeper Anthony Lopes saved his shot.

The perennial French champions have struggled to stay in shape for another victorious season in Ligue 1 as their top of the table is cut short to six points.

To make things worse, PSG has lost seven of their 18 matches in all competitions since the end of the World Cup, having been unbeaten in all 22 games before the break.

Blame has been pointed at the jaded chemistry of the dream team as several players have been linked with squads outside of France, specifically Messi.

Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 games has been in contact with his former club to rework a way back into Nou Camp.

The get-together tale was officialised by Barcelona’s vice-president Rafael Yuste, who voiced, “Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

Time is quickening for the Qatari-owned PSG squad, as they have been in negotiations with the Argentina captain since his return after the World Cup.

Set to have his contract end this June, the period may be enough time for Barcelona to sell players to reduce their high wages.