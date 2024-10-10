Meryal Waterpark wins three awards at Park World Excellence Ceremony 2024

Meryal Waterpark, the largest waterpark in Qatar, offers a thrilling array of attractions, making it a top destination for visitors of all ages.

Meryal Waterpark, Qatar’s leading aquatic attraction, has secured three awards at the Park World Excellence Ceremony 2024.

Held in Amsterdam, the waterpark was commended for its innovation, guest experience, and cultural relevance.

The award for Best Waterpark of the Year highlighted Meryal’s exceptional fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary design, positioning it as a premier destination on the global waterpark scene.

A key highlight is the Icon Tower, which received the second award for Best Waterpark Experience. This impressive structure is inspired by the region’s rich history in the oil and gas sector and is affectionately known as “The Rig 1938”.

Icon Tower is notable not only for its striking design but also for its ambitious Guinness World Record attempts for the tallest waterslide and the most slides on a single tower. The tower features a total of 12 slides, including interconnected tunnels, providing an adrenaline-pumping adventure for guests of all ages.

Additionally, the park received the Best Product Innovation award for Icon Tower, which soars more than 85 metres high and features a diverse array of water slides.