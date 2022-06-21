Meryal waterpark to reflect Qatar’s rich oil and gas history

Excited for a fun dip in the pool? Check out this upcoming waterpark with 36 slides ready for your enjoyment!

Qetaifan Projects’ much-anticipated ‘Meryal’ waterpark will soon open its doors to the public, months ahead of an expected influx of tourists from around the world.

The Water Park, which stretches over 281648 square meters, is set to open in the third quarter of 2022, the company revealed during a ceremony on the opening day of Cityscape Qatar 2022.

It’s expected to be one of the most anticipated attractions on Qetaifan Island North, located in Lusail City.

One of the park’s major highlight is the 85-meter-high ‘Icon Tower’ waterslide, which is touted to be the largest in the world.

Managing Director of Qetaifan Projects Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Head of Business Development Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Hesham Sharaf as well as the rest of the Qetaifan Projects team were present during the unveiling ceremony.

Sheikh Nasser said the name Meryal comes from the Arabic language to highlight the country’s history and culture.

“It showcases our history and culture, which we take pride in, and carries a word from the Qatari dialect. We hope will resonate worldwide with the promising future of Qetifan Island North as a touristic haven, and the waterpark as an entertainment and cultural landmark,” Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said in the statement.

“The dream of Qetaifan Island North is about to become a reality. The project started as a waterpark development that reflects our culture and history of the discovery of oil and gas.”

The waterpark area has 36 slides, 12 of which are part of the Icon Tower, which is the world’s tallest waterslide according to Guinness World Records.

The waterpark will also feature a discovery game with a 3D display and augmented reality technology that will take visitors on a historical journey back in time to learn more about and experience the history of oil and gas discovery in Qatar.

Sheikh Nasser also stressed the importance of oil and gas discovery to the waterpark.

“The colours used in the waterpark are ‘rusty’ to give visitors an idea and feel of the oil and gas fields, but in the form of a waterpark,” he stated.

“There is no doubt that there is nothing better than the history of oil and gas in Qatar, which is actively contributing to the development of our country and promoting and showcasing our history and culture.”