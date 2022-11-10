Meet the 2022 USA World Cup squad

Coach Gregg Berhalter has officially announced the long-awaited United States men’s national team’s 26-man roster for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Returning to football’s biggest stage for the first time in eight years and debuting the youngest nation to qualify for Qatar, several players will ascend onto the international pitch for the first time.

Veteran defender Tim Ream will appear with Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris.

Christian Pulisic is the biggest name on the roster due to his ability to attack the box.

Weston McKennie is the team’s most important player since he is dubbed a versatile footballer.

Both Paul Arriola and Reggie Cannon are absent from the team, including Ricardo Pepi, who has scored five goals in the last seven games with FC Groningen, and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Historically, the United States has had a young team. This will be the country’s second-youngest men’s team, with an average age of 25 years and 175 days.

The Americans will be drawn in Group B, alongside England, Wales, and Iran and will start their 2022 campaign on November 22.

USA 2022 Squad

Goalkeepers

Ethan Horvath – Luton Town

Sean Johnson – New York City FC

Matt Turner -Arsenal

Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic

Sergiño Dest – AC Milan

Aaron Long – New York Red Bulls

Shaq Moore – Nashville SC

Tim Ream – Fulham

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson – Fulham

Joe Scally – Borussia Mönchengladbach

DeAndre Yedlin – Inter Miami CF

Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC

Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United

Kellyn Acosta – LAFC

Tyler Adams – Leeds United

Luca de la Torre – Celta de Vigo

Weston McKennie – Juventus

Yunus Musah – Valencia

Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders FC

Forwards