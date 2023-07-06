Medal-heavy Team Qatar dominates at Pan Arab Games

Qatar’s Hammdy Al Ameen nailed down the first medal in the opening match of the Pan Arab Games 2023.

Team Qatar athletes dominated in medals on the second day of the 2023 Pan-Arab Games in Algeria, collecting six medals.

After the strong finish of Hammdy Al Ameen, who bagged a silver medal in the opening match of the men’s high jump, several athletes in other fields of competition struck their own piece of metal.

فيديو : تتويجات أبطالنا يوم أمس في دورة الألعاب العربية الـ 15 – الجزائر 2023 ليرفعوا حصيلة قطر حتى الآن إلى 6 ميداليات ملونة :

3 x 🥇

1 x 🥈

2 x 🥉

كل التوفيق لأبطال الأدعم في قادم الأيام ..#كلنا_الأدعم 🇶🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/6LkLovE4YD — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) July 6, 2023

Qatar’s Saif Abdulsalam leaped up 5.51m height to win the gold medal in the men’s pole vault, while Muaz Ibrahim secured a gold medal in the men’s discus throw event after tossing a 62.48 distance.

On the track field, Ashraf Hossain claimed the men’s 400m gold medal.

Alongside Hossain, teammate Omar Daoud finished seizing the bronze medal in 110m hurdles in 14.20 secs, with Paralympian Abdulrahman Abdulqader winning the men’s shot put bronze medal.

Abdulqader has a history of triumphing in international competitions as the athlete won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

As the competition continues to mid July, 115 Qatari star athletes are competing in handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, triathlon, gymnastics, chess, fencing, sailing, boxing, karate, judo, and badminton.