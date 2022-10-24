Mbappe’s PSG contract leak reveals most expensive sports deal in history

[Twitter/@psg_chief]

Kylian Mbappe may have signed the biggest contract ever signed by an athlete in the world of sports, French publication L’Equipe reported, after his contract with Qatar-owned Paris Saint Germain was leaked.

A whopping €72 million per season at PSG is reported in Mbappe’s extension with a sign-on bonus of €180 million that is paid in three instalments, making him the highest-paid footballer.

Additionally, a loyalty bonus is arranged for the French wonder boy if he remains with the club for a set yet of years.

If Mbappe stays in PSG in 2023, he will bag a bonus payment of €70 million, and if he continues until 2024, he will get a second bonus of €80 million.

For 2025, the French superstar will pocket a third bonus payment of €90 million.

Mbappe’s overall earnings could hit €630 million if he stays for the entire duration of his three-year contract, making it the most expensive sports contract in history.

Teammate Lionel Messi’s 2017 contract with Barcelona had rumoured earnings of €550 million, per a leaked report by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

Saudi crown prince tells team to ‘play without pressure’ at World Cup

PSG officials have yet to comment on the report.

Earlier last month, the French champion topped the list of the highest-paid footballer, surpassing longtime leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

With household brands tied to his name, Mbappe has earned $20 million from endorsements, per Sportico.

Despite the rain of money, stories of Mbappe being unsatisfied with the club have been told all year.

After defeating Marseille 1-0, Mbappe set the record straight, stating, “I have not asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January. I’m not furious with the club; it’s not true”.

