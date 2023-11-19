Mbappe reaches 300 career goals after France’s record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar

At just 24 years old, the French footballer has landed the achievement faster than Messi and Ronaldo.

French Superstar Kylian Mbappe reached his 300-goal career milestone, completing his 17th career hat-trick in France’s record-breaking 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday night.

Wreaking havoc against a 10-man Gibraltar in hopes of qualifying for the Euro 2024, ten French players managed to get on the scoresheet, including Mpabbe, who struck the net from 40 yards out.

The goal, recorded during France’s largest win in history, pushed Mbappe to reaching his 300 goals quicker than the two GOAT candidates in modern-day football.

At 24, the French forward has now executed the scoring record before Messi could at 25 and Ronaldo, who did not hit the 300-goal mark until he was 27.

Speaking on his historic performance, Mbappe laughed off his 300 goal-scoring mark, calling it a part of the “process.”

“It’s just part of the process, there are some players who scored 800 or 850 goals in their career,” Mbappe said.

“300 is just hilarious! I have to keep going and improve for both club and national team,” the French captain added.

In the lopsided victory, Warren Zaire-Emery became the youngest player to play and score for France since 1914 before getting injured in the match.

Gibraltar footballer Ethan Santos opened the scoring for the French squad after netting an own goal in the third minute before France’s Marcus Thuram struck in the team’s first shot.

Zaire-Emery then made it 3-0, with Mbappe, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman, and Youssouf Fofana adding in their own stunners to push the scoreline to 7-0 before halftime.

Veteran striker Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score twice as Les Blues continued their onslaught, leaving no mercy on the pitch.

Adrien Rabiot and Ousmane Dembele also pitched in with their own goals, gifting France their biggest-ever win in Euro qualifying since Germany’s 13-0 record against San Marino in 2006 for Euro 2008 qualifying.