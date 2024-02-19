Match For Hope charity football game to draw 40,000 fans on 23 Feb

The ‘Match for Hope’ charity football match, hosted at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, aims to draw a full house of 40,000 attendees to raise funds for education projects in six countries.

Fresh off hosting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will be hosting the charity football match ‘Match for Hope’ on Friday, February 23rd. The event is expected to draw a full house of 40,000 attendees.

With seats quickly booked, Qassim Al Jaidah, Project Manager of Match for Hope, announced in a press conference held at the stadium that only one ticket category remained ahead of the tournament’s kickoff.

In hopes of supporting a charitable cause, the event, organised by Q Life, a cultural platform under the International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA) and the Qatar Football Association (QFA), aims to raise funds for education projects in six countries; Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

The EAA aims to empower marginalised youths to enter well-structured educational programs.

To draw in fans from around the region, social media sensations Chunkz and AboFlah have been chosen to captain their teams for the tournament.

Other renowned content creators will participate as players, including Harry Pinero, Just Riadh, Angry Ginge, Billy Wingrove, Sean Garnier, AJ Shabeel and many more.

Several football legends will also take part in the tournament, including Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Kaka, Claude Makelele, and retired Qatari footballer Adel Khamis.

Managers Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger will coach their teams to victory on the football pitch.

The significance of the “Match for Hope” extends beyond sports, aiming to leverage the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy to promote peace and education.

Tickets can be purchased at match4hope.com.