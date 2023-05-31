Marc Chaya: The mind behind perfume powerhouse Maison Francis Kurkdjian

From a child dreaming of design in Beirut to the CEO of a luxury fragrance house, this is the story of Marc Chaya.

In the heart of Paris, a revolution has been quietly unfolding within the world of perfumery. At the centre of this transformation stands Marc Chaya, CEO and co-founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian (MFK).

The luxury fragrance house, which is fast approaching its 15th anniversary, stands as a testament to the extraordinary genius of creativity, the craft of perfumery, and the shared vision of its founders.

“The perfume industry has been mainly marketing-driven,” Marc Chaya explained, detailing how the modern approach to perfumery often prioritises concepts, bottle design, and branding above the essence of the perfume itself.

“We wanted to give back the perfumer the ability to express his vision freely and creatively,” he said.

That’s the essence of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a brand which offers a platform for Francis Kurkdjian, one of the greatest living perfumers of all time, to showcase his artistic talent in creating scents.

Chaya hails from Beirut, Lebanon, where his early dreams of becoming an architect or designer were replaced with a business-centric path laid out by his father. He studied economics and began a successful career at Ernst & Young, ultimately becoming a global telecommunications markets leader at the age of 32.

However, he always felt that something was missing.

“There was something missing at EY, which was creativity and the freedom of entrepreneurship,” he said.

He yearned for a creative outlet and the opportunity to build something from the ground up. When he met Kurkdjian, he found a kindred spirit, someone who felt incomplete in his creative journey. Together, they decided to embark on a shared adventure, blending Chaya’s strategic and organisational skills with Kurkdjian’s creative genius.

The result was Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a unique fusion of business acumen and artistic brilliance. At MFK, Chaya views his work not as a step in a career path, but as the story of a lifetime.

“When I see my teams, how they have grown with the business, how everything that we do at the service of bringing joy to a customer has flourished… it brings lots of joy and a lot of responsibility,” he told Doha News.

The company prides itself on its creative drive, its dedication to extraordinary craftsmanship, and its commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience.

MFK’s creative process starts with an inspiration, often a mood or a name, and then grows into a conversation between Chaya and Kurkdjian.

“I act as a sounding board… and start acknowledging or trying to challenge him,” Chaya shared.

This creative dialogue results in the development of unique scents, such as Petit Matin, inspired by the early morning buzz of Paris, or Baccarat Rouge 540, which is meant to evoke a sense of mystery and elegance.

In the realm of perfumery, Chaya champions the concept of fragrance wardrobing, encouraging individuals to choose different scents to match their personality, mood, or event.

“Perfume for me is like choosing an outfit, like giving away a part of myself to others,” he explained.

As Maison Francis Kurkdjian approaches its 15th anniversary, Chaya has set his sights on continued expansion, driven by the vision of creating one of the most beautiful Parisian fragrance houses.

The goal is to build a brand where luxury stands in the extraordinary genius of creativity and craftsmanship, providing customers with an artistic, uplifting journey.

“I think life is a journey and in the journey, you can change your mind and you can evolve as long as you work hard and you acquire skills,” Chaya shared.

His own journey, from a kid dreaming of design in Beirut to the CEO of a luxury fragrance house, is a testament to this belief.