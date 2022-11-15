Man United’s Erik ten Hag wants to give Ronaldo ultimate red card: reports 

Ronaldo spoke out on his treatment at Man Utd in an interview this week.

Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag says he wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Premier League club, according to ESPN sources.

After a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on the TalkTV show, Ronaldo spoke out on his treatment at Man Utd, placing Coach ten Hag at the centre of the blame.

Now, ten Hag has reportedly held a meeting with co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold, and football director John Murtough to discuss Ronaldo’s comments.

The 37-year-old statements could be grounds for terminating the superstar footballer. However, before making a decision, Man Utd is seeking legal advice about how best to deal with the situation, ESPN reports.

Ronaldo has already been disciplined twice by the club this season and could be potentially fined £1 million, according to several media outlets.

Earning more than £500,000 a week until the end of the season, the penalty will not harm the Portuguese captain’s wallet.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told controversial Piers Morgan about ten Hag.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” the football legend added.

When asked if Ronaldo felt pushed out of the club, the footballer claimed that several individuals had pressured him.

“Yes, not only the coach but the other two or three guys – they’re around the club.” When pressed further, Ronaldo said: “Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don’t want me here. Not only this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo revealed.

FIFA regulations state that a “contract may be terminated by either party without consequences of any kind (either payment of compensation or imposition of sporting sanctions) where there is just cause.”

Experts and followers of Ronaldo anticipate him to be dropped from the squad, which though this is unlikely to upset the play who has already said he wants to transfer to another team.

A return to Real Madrid has been speculated, where he scored an astonishing 450 goals in his 438 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has however seemed to close the door for a Ronaldo window.

Fans earlier this year asked the President to take Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu, which Perez laughed at.

“Sign Cristiano? Again? He’s 38 years old!” said Perez.