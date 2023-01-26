Major investment into the future of grassroots rugby in Qatar

The partnership allows offers improved training methods and increase the availability of rugby to all ages and genders in Qatar

Compass International School (Compass) and Doha Rugby Football Club (DRFC) have signed a three-year agreement that will support and develop young people in grassroots rugby clubs within Qatar – one of the fastest growing sports worldwide.

The partnership has a long-term goal to put Qatar on the international stage, with heavy investments into new sporting equipment, sports kits, and coaching quality and career pathways.

As part of the world’s leading premium international school’s organisation Nord Anglia Education, Compass’s commitment reflects the school’s value of making each moment count for every child, inside and outside the classroom.

This partnership will provide unique benefits for more than 250 children aged 5-17 years (Minis and Youth), creating the perfect environment for them to refine their motor skills, discover new strengths, gain confidence, and engage in a healthy and passionate sporting environment.

“This new partnership will give children more opportunities to strengthen their skills, and encourage those dreaming of a career in sports to chase it. We’re excited to be working with DRFC to make a positive impact on the future of rugby in Qatar, as well as encourage young people to keep their minds and bodies healthy by doing something they love,” Compass Executive Principal Peter Derby-Crook said.

Meanwhile, DRFC chairman, Tim Newnham said “DRFC are very excited to announce our partnership with Compass International School Doha, over the next 3 years and the opportunities it brings to the club and rugby in general.

“Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and DRFC aims to contribute to that growth in the region. Our partnership allows us to offer improved training methods and increase the availability of rugby to all ages and genders in Qatar, regardless of their previous sporting background,” he added.