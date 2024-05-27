Maison Sartoro Genève hosts private viewing of their exclusive high jewellery collection at Al Fardan Jewellery’s boutique in Qatar

The showcase displayed intricate designs and craftsmanship, with each jewel telling a story of exquisite artistry and refined taste.

Maison Sartoro Genève unveiled their exquisite High Jewellery collection at Al Fardan Jewellery’s boutique in Doha, hosting private viewings over a period of three evenings. These exclusive moments attracted an elite gathering of distinguished clients and influential attendees.

During the three soirees, held from May 19-21, whispers of admiration filled the air, echoing the sentiment of all those in attendance: Maison Sartoro Genève has once again set the standard of Haute Joaillerie. Each creation is a symphony of artistry and sophistication, marking the events as a true celebration of beauty.

About Sartoro Genève:

Sartoro, a visionary Fine and High Jewellery Maison based in Geneva, stands as a pillar of trust in the heart of the city, where three generations converge. Its commitment to excellence is showcased through innovative creations and unrivalled quality, designed to set apart, telling the unique story of the wearer’s essence.

Founded in 2001 by Arto and Saro Artinian, the Maison’s enduring dedication to transparency in craftsmanship is upheld by its in-house artisans, who meticulously source, select, cut, and craft each creation. Rooted in a rich family legacy and guided by ethical principles and familial connection, Sartoro fosters a sense of trust and reliability, preserving tradition and delivering exceptional creations.

As a family business, the Maison’s commitment to client relationships, founders’ active engagement, and above-and-beyond client care contribute to a deeply personal and cherished journey for every individual.

Sartoro – Where Radiance is Unleashed!

