Celebrating 50 years anniversary of diplomatic relations between US and Qatar.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Qatar, M7 presents Across Borders: Textile Heritage pop-up exhibition, designed by Lauren Michelle Morell.

The exhibition, which is funded by a grant from the US Department of State, aims to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of fast fashion and pay homage to sustainable Qatari Bedouin and indigenous American textile traditions through cross-cultural garments.

The pop-up exhibition, located in QC Hub at M7 on the ground floor, is open to visitors until August 30, 2022.

Rooted in both Qatari and indigenous American cultures, Across Borders: Textile Heritage showcases innovative approaches to preserving traditional and sustainable practices, highlighting Qatari sadu weaving and indigenous American patterns.

In contrast to modern fashion production, the garments embody traditional, environmentally friendly textiles and promote the legacy of zero-waste processes.

Lauren and her weaving collaborator, Sarah Hannibal, invite viewers to trace the traditions of Qatar and the Americas and reflect on sustainable sourcing and application of textiles and fabrics. In addition to garments, the exhibition features a short documentary tracing the traditions of sadu, filmed in collaboration with Heenat Salma Farm and Caravane Earth.

The exhibition focuses on heritage preservation, sustainability, and diversity, achieving the ethos of cultures in harmony.

Commenting on the exhibition, Chargé d’Affaires Evyenia Sidereas, U.S. Embassy Doha, said: “Sustainable fashion is no longer a trend; it is a necessity. Creatives have an enormous role to play in addressing the climate challenges facing our environment and communities today and finding solutions for a more sustainable future.

This exhibition underlines the importance of achieving environmentally-friendly practices in all fields – including fashion. The United States remains committed to supporting programmes that reduce carbon emissions, improve wastewater production practices, and promote mutual values of self-expression and cultural preservation.”

Fashion Designer Lauren Morell remarked: “As a third-culture citizen, I am inherently influenced by U.S., Latin American, and Qatari cultures. This exhibition brings together various elements through innovative statement garments made from natural sources and post-consumer waste. It has been an honour having the support of individuals and organizations which promote heritage preservation and sustainable fashion – particularly from the U.S. Embassy in Qatar and M7.”

Lauren Michelle Morell is a contemporary fashion designer whose works are inextricably linked to the redefinition of tradition. S

he is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar. She established her fashion brand LorenaaMichelle in 2019, which infuses Middle Eastern culture with a fashion-forward pop of urban Latin fusion. She was brought up all over the world, enriched by many cultures.

As a result, her artwork and designs have been inspired by her modern ‘nomadic’ upbringing.