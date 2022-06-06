Sheikha Almayassa unveils new, transformed season of Qatar Creates

Launched in 2019, Qatar Creates is an annual celebration of art, fashion, design, culture and architecture.

Qatar Museums (QM) announced on Monday the extension of Qatar Creates events from a limited period to a year-round initiative for the promotion of local culture and arts.

The announcement was made by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums at M7 in Msheireb. The extension of the programme comes as Qatar gears to host the highly anticipated 2022 World Cup in November.

“As the countdown intensifies toward the opening of the World Cup, we are delighted to share a picture of autumn 2022 in Doha, when the calendar will be overflowing with museum exhibitions, premier fashion events, spectacular music and theater experiences,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa.

Launched in 2019 by QM, Qatar Creates is an annual celebration of art, fashion, design, culture and architecture. The initiative was announced during the inauguration of the National Museum of Qatar and holds week-long community events and programmes.

Qatar Creates also allows the local community to engage with renowned artists through panel discussions and workshops. Last year saw a number of well known celebrities visit Doha, including prominent American fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Abloh passed away just weeks later, marking a great loss in the fashion industry.

This year’s event features 17 exhibitions in five different museums as well as five creative hubs, 10 high-profile events, three live festivals and 15 Qatar Creates lounges. More than 80 public art installations are also expected to decorate Qatar.

With at least 1.5 million people expected to head to the Gulf state for the World Cup, visitors will get access to experience Qatar’s rich culture. Sheikha Al Mayassa also announced the launch of One Pass, an online portal offering all of Qatar’s cultural offerings in a single place.

Holders of the pass will also get benefits including free admission to all museums, discounts at events and performances, as well as restaurants. Sheikha Al Mayassa said she hopes the portal will provide all visitors with the opportunity to get a holistic experience of the cultural initiative.

“One Pass is a gateway to arts and culture for all of our residents and visitors to access museums, events, festivals, theatrical experiences, and cultural offerings across the country, along with benefits for dining, entertainment, adventure, and fashion,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa.

The Qatari royal, one of the most influential figures in the arts world, added that One Pass will be able to turn visitors to Qatar into ambassadors who can share their experiences with the rest of the world.

“Together, we will imagine new creative offerings, amplify our voices around the world, and connect our local and global audience as never before. This is the opportunity that awaits through Qatar Creates,” said Sheikha Al Mayassa to the attendees at M7 in Msheireb.