Lusail Circuit unveils premier entertainment line-up for F1 Qatar

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has revealed an impressive entertainment line-up for the forthcoming FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX.

The event, set to take place from October 6-8, 2023, promises to provide a curated selection of top-tier performances from both regional and international musical talents in the dedicated concert zone, accessible to all ticket holders.

Celebrated Egyptian maestro, Amr Diab, will present a selection of his most iconic songs on Friday 6 October.

The following day, renowned artist Alesso will grace the stage, offering attendees a taste of his globally acclaimed musical prowess.

Concluding the weekend’s festivities on Sunday 8 October, international sensation Bruno Mars is slated for his first ever performance in Qatar.

Currently, LIC holds the distinction of being the sole circuit in the region to simultaneously host both the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX and the Qatar Airways Grand Prix MotoGP of Qatar.

The circuit’s layout, now augmented with innovative, state-of-the-art facilities, is designed to elevate the overall spectator experience.

Some ticket categories for the race weekend are already sold out, reflecting a major demand for the much-awaited event. However, limited tickets for select categories are still available.

Those interested can head over to LIC’s official ticketing portal for additional details.

F 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX: all you need to know

The action commences on Friday 6 October with a free practice session, segueing into a pivotal qualifying round that will determine the grid placements for Sunday’s Grand Prix race.

Saturday 7 October promises intensity with the “Sprint Shootout and will culminate in the F1 Sprint race. The weekend reaches its peak on Sunday 8 October, in which champions of the first, second, and third positions will be spotlighted before concluding with a choreographed fireworks spectacle.

In addition, LIC recently unveiled The F1 Roadshow, a curated initiative spanning malls in Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing enthusiasts with an exciting prelude to the weekend’s offerings.

LIC is also primed to showcase the 2023 edition of the MOTOGP QATAR AIRWAYS GRAND PRIX OF QATAR from 16-19 November 2023.