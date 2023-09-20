Mbappe, Hakimi on form as PSG start their Champions League campaign with a win

After a disappointing 3-2 home loss in their last league game against Nice, PSG returned to winning ways as they started their Champions League campaign with a convincing win against German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Both goals came in the second half, with the first coming from a controversial handball by Dortmund defender Niklas Sule as the decision from the referee stood, and PSG top goalscorer, Kylian Mbappe nestled it into the back of the net.

The second goal came after excellent composure by Achraf Hakimi, calmly beating a swarm of opposition defenders to push up the scoring to 2-0.

PSG underwent a major transformation in the squad this transfer window, losing arguably two of their best players, Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and Neymar to Al-Hilal.

Les Parisiens s'imposent 2⃣ buts à 0⃣ dans ce premier match de la phase de poules 🆚 Dortmund ! ✔️🔴🔵#UCL I @ChampionsLeague I #PSGBVB pic.twitter.com/4ViuA0WA25 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 19, 2023

Mbappe was also on the verge of leaving PSG, with fourteen-time European champions Real Madrid rumoured to be his next destination. However, club president Nasser Al-Khelafi confirmed Mbappe’s commitment to the French side for the next season.

The club also brought in highly rated French players former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele, Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, who notably scored a hattrick against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup.

PSG’s next match is at home on Sunday against Marseille, which is dubbed the biggest rivalry in France and is sure not to disappoint.