Lusail Circuit to host F4 Saudi Arabia Championship

Lusail International Circuit is hosting the championship for the first time.

Lusail International Circuit is back up and running this week as it will host the F4 Saudi Arabia Championship from Thursday to Saturday.

Marking the first time the championship takes place in Qatar, the races will consist of free practices and qualifying sessions. It will end with four races.

Representing the host country, Qatari racer Jabor Al Thani will represent Qatar in the F4 races, aiming to make his mark on the international stage.

Among the talented drivers from the Qatar Motorsport Academy are Tamim Hassiba, Taha Hassiba, Khalid Al Muftah, and Bader Al Sulaiti.

Earlier this month, Qatar hosted the first race of the 2024 MotoGP season.

The racing weekend witnessed reigning double MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia finishing first at the Lusail Circuit.

This year’s race marked Qatar’s 21st MotoGP event as it joined the Grand Prix calendar in 2004.

Monster Energy Yamaha last won the Qatar MotoGP in 2021.

This season, over 20 international events are planned, and 777 points are up for grabs across 21 Sprint and Grand Prix races.

Ahead of the final race, MotoGP 2023 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar was named the Best Grand Prix of 2023.

Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit Amro Al Hamad voiced his satisfaction with the award.

Al Hamad said, “It is an honour to be acknowledged as the Best Grand Prix of 2023, and our team is dedicated to going beyond expectations to ensure an unforgettable experience for all.

“The excitement is building once again at MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2024 as we are witnessing the epitome of motorsport excellence right here at Lusail International Circuit. We are looking forward to the upcoming races and wishing the best of luck to all teams and riders,” Al Hamad added.

Voted across several categories to become the winner, the Qatar event was named the best by the Grand Prix Commission.