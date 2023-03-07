Lusail Boulevard gets ready to dress up for weekend parade

Mark your calendar for yet another fun weekend in Lusail Boulevard. This time, a spectacular parade is set to take place.

After it bid farewell to World Cup celebrations, Lusail Boulevard will yet again be the hub of dining and entertainment this weekend.

Locals and visitors can anticipate a busy atmosphere as the street takes on several entertainments and parades to flaunt its capabilities to host major cultural and fun events.

The 1.3-kilometer avenue will be decorated for the start of the Darb Lusail Parade on 9 March, 2023. The three-day parade, which will include spectacular acts, will take place from 6pm to 11pm until 11 March.

Just last week, the famous Darb Lusail Festival kicked off on Thursday with three consecutive days filled with exciting events. The family friendly festival breathed life into the newly-inaugurated landmark in Qatar’s vibrant Lusail City.

And the fun is not over.

This time, the parade will take place in conjunction with the Qatar International Food Festival, which will run from 11 March 11 to 21 March, 2023, celebrating the world’s best cuisines.

Food lovers in the Gulf nation will get the chance to experience culinary splendour from fine dining to street food.

The celebration of the world’s best cuisines offers a variety of tastes, from local shawarma to Mexican tacos and Liberian rice bread, announced Qatar Tourism.

The festival will be open from 2 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and from 2 pm to 1 am on weekends.

Last year, Al Bidda Park was home to the last edition of the food festival in December 2021. Food trucks, food booths, live cooking demonstrations, performances, and entertainment activities were all part of the three-week event.