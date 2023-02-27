Why this year’s Qatar International Food Festival at Lusail Boulevard will be bigger and better

Doha’s foodies are in for a treat with the latest edition of the Qatar International Food Festival, set to return in March.

Food lovers in Qatar will experience culinary splendour from fine dining to street food next month as the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) returns to Doha.

The the first time, the QIFF will be located at the newly-opened Lusail Boulevard from March 11 until March 21. The festival will be open from 2 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and from 2 pm to 1 am on weekends.

“From haute cuisine to street food bites, the Qatar International Food Festival is a celebration of the world’s best cuisines. Picturesque outdoor venues set the scene for a Qatari signature and mouth-watering experience,” the Qatar Tourism website says.

The celebration of the world’s best cuisines offers a variety of tastes, from local shawarma to Mexican tacos and Liberian rice bread, announced Qatar Tourism.

However, it won’t just be about international cuisines, as the Lusail Boulevard will be home to many Qatari specialties, such as machboos, luiqamat, and karak tea.

Along with mouthwatering food, there will also be fireworks every night at 9pm, roving performers, a dinner in the sky experience, a fancy afternoon tea with Harrods, a vegan section, a kids section including Kidzania, and an ice rink.

A live cooking stage and ticketed workshops will be present. A VIP area that is open to everyone as well as a VIP lounge that is by invitation-only are just a few of the event’s highlights.

There will also be a hidden gem of a local kitchen around every corner for those who are more interested in Qatari specialties.

The last edition of the food festival took place in December 2021 at Al Bidda Park. Food trucks, food booths, live cooking demonstrations, performances, and entertainment activities were all part of the three-week event. Among the 16 well-known celebrity chefs who attended the festival were eight cooks from elite restaurants.

The Qatar Tourism initiative QIFF highlights the wide variety of food, drink, and hospitality options available in the nation, and is on the schedule of Qatar Toursim’s winter festival in Qatar.

The Ramadan Bazaar will conclude the winter campaign, and will allow both visitors and locals to spend their evenings in Qatar participating in family-friendly activities after breaking their fast.