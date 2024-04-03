LuLu Hypermarket illuminates building in blue to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day

LuLu Hypermarket is honoured to stand in solidarity with the global community on World Autism Awareness Day.

LuLu Hypermarket proudly announces its participation in commemorating World Autism Awareness Day by illuminating its building located on D-Ring Road in vibrant blue.

This symbolic gesture is part of LuLu’s commitment to raising awareness and supporting individuals with autism.

In addition to lighting up its building, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, LuLu Hypermarket has also extended support to the Qatari Autism Society and other communities.

This underscores LuLu’s dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism in Qatar.

“Let’s join hands in supporting individuals with autism and making a meaningful impact in their lives,” Lulu said in a statement.