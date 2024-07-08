Look up: Qatar Calendar House announces must-see solar system sight



The meeting of Jupiter and Aldebaran will be visible from the eastern horizon of Qatar’s sky



Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system is set to meet the Aldebaran star constellation – a sight that will be visible to the naked eye on Tuesday.



On Monday, the Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that this phenomenon can be best observed from the eastern horizon of Qatar’s sky at 2:27 in the morning until just before sunrise.



Speaking to the Qatar New Agency, Bashir Marzouk, an astronomical expert at QCH, explained that planetary conjunctions in our solar system will occur 11 times this year. He added that the next conjunction will be a meeting between Mars and Uranus on July 15.



Earlier last month, Jim Adams, former NASA chief technologist, told local media that Qatar can establish its own space agency.



“If there’s a rising interest in the public, Qatar would do well to set up maybe their own space agency, or maybe their space awareness agency,” he said.



Adams added that Qatar may choose to explore regional partnerships, such as with the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, or even NASA.



In May, Adams met with Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, general manager of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation to discuss mutual cooperation to contribute to enhancing Qatar’s astronomy and space science landscape.