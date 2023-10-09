Lewis Hamilton takes ‘100 percent’ responsibility for Qatar GP crash

The Qatar Grand Prix came to a conclusion on Sunday with Max Verstappen winning the race and his third driver’s championship.

Lewis Hamilton has come out on social media and apologised for causing a crash on the track at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

The seven time world champion was trying to overtake his Mercedes teammate George Russell and rival Max Verstappen around the outside in Turn 1, however miscalculated and made contact with Russell’s wheels, causing the collision.

Russell managed to get back into the race, and finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a podium finish, however Hamilton was out of the race completely.

“I’ve watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George” Hamilton said.

When asked about the relationship with his teammate, Hamilton responded by saying:

“The relationship isn’t broken. I don’t have any problems with George, we have a great relationship, we work and we always talk about things.”

Russell responded to Hamilton’s apology, denouncing any rift between the two.

“I definitely appreciate him apologising for that. In every incident, it involves two people. No hard feelings. We’re here to fight and maximise for the team”.

Both drivers have recently signed new contacts to stay with the Mercedes team until 2025. Mercedes led Ferrari by 28 points in the team’s title chase with five races remaining.

The United States Grand Prix is the next race on the calendar, starting on October 22.