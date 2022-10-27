Leave or remain? Valencia captain Jose Gaya reveals plans with Spanish club

Having played for Valencia since he was 11, the Spanish footballer has climbed his way from the academy to become the team captain.

Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya has shed light on his future plans with his club in an exclusive interview with Doha News.

The Spanish star discussed his contract extension that will keep him with Valencia until 2027, affirming that he wishes to stay with his club for the long term.

“I want to play for the entire contract. I don’t want to think about anything beyond the contract,” Gaya told Doha News on Thursday.

“I’m thinking about the next four years, which for me is a long time. I know in football, it’s a sport where people always look at the present. So, therefore, I really don’t want to think beyond my contract. But yes, I really would like to stay with the team,” Gaya said to Doha News.

Several football clubs were chasing the 27-year-old star upon the end of his contract, with several reports linking him to Barcelona.

The Spanish international defender put the rumours to rest after reaching an agreement with Valencia with a release clause of €100m.

Both fans and club management saw the decision as a deal that would push Gaya to remain at the club for most of his career.

Having played for Valencia since he was 11, the Spanish footballer has climbed his way from the academy to become the team captain.

Considered one of the best left-backs, Gaya has racked up almost 250 LaLiga Santander appearances for the club and nearly 300 in all competitions.

In the 2019 Copa del Rey final against Lionel Messi, Gaya led his team to win the match 2-1 against Barcelona.

The round was anointed as a historic one for the Spanish side as it ended Valencia’s trophy drought, crowning their first major trophy since 2008.

In 2018, Gaya proved himself to coach Luis Enrique by joining the star-led Spanish national team.

The Spanish squad reached the semi-finals of the 2020 European Championships, losing to Italy, who lifted the tournament title.

Regardless the campaign was successful for the Spanish footballers, who have been absent of international success since winning the 2010 World Cup.

Ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Gaya hopes to be a part of Enrique’s roster, which has yet to be finalised.

However, it would surprise many, including his Spanish teammates, if Gaya isn’t included since he has been vital to his country.