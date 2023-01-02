Leaks show Apple’s updated third generation pencil

Everything you need to know about the possible Apple Pencil upgrades.

Circulating rumours suggest Apple is developing a third-generation Apple Pencil, but little is known about its release date or compatibility.

One thing we know, however, is that it comes with top-tier upgrades for all iPad users to enjoy. Here’s everything that is known so far about the brand-new version of the infamous Apple Pencil.

Little design change

According to a leaked image purporting to show the third-generation Apple Pencil, the design is set to resemble the second-generation model. The device also appears to revert to the earlier version in terms of size.

The second-generation Apple Pencil has a flat edge that enables inductive charging through an iPad, while the first-generation model was larger and thicker.

Although it is made of glossy material and has a different tip design, the third-generation model appears to have the same design.

However, the new Apple Pencil, according to the leak, has a larger tip that screws into the device. At this time, it is unknown why the updated tip design was made, though there is likely to be a technical reason for it.

A colour makeover?

The leaked image does not say much about the colours, but ‘Mr. White’ who leaked the image revealed that users can expect the new third-generation version to come in black as well as white.

The introduction of the black colour will be the first of its kind for Apple Pencils, as both of the old generations were released only in white.

But really, how functional is it?

The Apple Pencil is anticipated to have all of the second-generation model’s features, as well as low latency and compatibility with the most recent iPad models.

The smart pencil is compatible with all iPad models, but the tech giant only released the iPad Pro and iPad Air with the second-generation Apple Pencil. As a result, the third-generation Apple Pencil may only be available with more recent iPad models.

ابل سجلت براءة اختراع لنسخة جديدة من قلم ابل



القلم الجديد فيه حساس ذكي في بداية القلم

يمكنه التعرف على اللون + الملمس



يعني حولك شي حاب تاخذ لونه ؟ بس حط القلم عليه وراح يكون عندك اللون في الايباد 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/UfnFAAqvD9 — قطر نولوجي (@qatnology) January 1, 2023

Both gesture support and iPad-based inductive charging are expected. As for additional features, we are unsure of what might be added at this time.

There is currently no information on whether Apple will implement colour-sensing technology that would allow the Apple Pencil to sample colours from the surroundings in a finished product, which is one addition users have been asking for.

Some leaked photos suggest that it is implemented in the new technology of the pencil, but this has not been confirmed.

When to expect it

Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed any information regarding its release date.

However, some initial rumours are suggesting that it might debut in the first half of 2023 alongside new iPad Pro models.