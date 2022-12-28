WhatsApp to disconnect service for these smartphones by end of year

Alert! WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphones by the end of this month.

WhatsApp will soon stop working on older phone models made by companies like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

Meta-owned instant messaging App, WhatsApp, will stop supporting 49 different smartphone models on December 31. The majority of the models on this list are entry-level and mid-range devices, as first reported by GizChina.

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates,” WhatsApp said.

“These devices also might not have the latest security updates or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp. To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them,” it added.

Software updates are a crucial component in preventing bugs and viruses from infecting devices. Companies continuously push software and app updates to close security gaps and get rid of dated features.

WhatsApp, a well-known messaging app, has also faced updates to make it more user-friendly and bug-free. However, occasionally businesses stop developing their software and apps for older OS-based phones or laptops because they become virus-prone and bug-infected.

For that reason, the most popular messaging service in the world will no longer be supported on some 49 devices. Starting December 31, users will no longer get WhatsApp updates, the company has announced.

Here’s the list:

Apple : iPhone 5, iPhone 5c

: iPhone 5, iPhone 5c Samsung : Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2

: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Xcover 2 LG : LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD

: LG Enact, Lucid 2, Optimus 4X HD, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F5, Optimus F6, Optimus F7, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus Nitro HD Sony : Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L

: Xperia Arc S, Xperia miro, Xperia Neo L Huawei : Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1

: Ascend D, Ascend D1, Ascend D2, Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1 Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

Memo ZTE V956

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

New versions of smartphones will not be affected.