Lance Stroll under FIA investigation for behaviour issues during Qatar Grand Prix

The Canadian driver finished 11th at the race in Qatar.

Lance Stroll is officially under investigation by the FIA for potential breaches in Formula 1 rules after he was seen throwing his steering wheel and shoving his trainer following a race in Qatar on Friday.

After being eliminated in the first qualifying round, the Aston Martin driver was visibly upset and threw his steering wheel out of the car.

He then continued to storm out of the garage and pushed his personal trainer, Henry Howe. Stroll was then interviewed by media, where he gave a short and angry interview, using expletive language.

This market his fourth exit from the first round of qualifying in a row.

“The FIA Compliance Officer is in discussion with Lance Stroll in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix,” a FIA spokesperson said in a statement relating to the incident.

Although the exact rules that had been breached by the Canadian haven’t been specified, according to Article 12.2.1.c of the FIA International Sporting Code, actions would be taken as an offence if “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any Competition or to the interests of motor sport generally.”

Lance Stroll started on 17th in the main race on Sunday, and finished 11th, which is out of a points position.

The gap between Stroll and his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso is 160 points, with the latter finishing sixth in Qatar, and achieving seven podium finishes this season.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack played down Stroll’s actions, suggesting an overreaction from the FIA.

“Emotions is what we want from sportsmen and then if they react, we judge them quickly, is this right, is this wrong? We need to be careful with that”

“We want to see it, because then we have something to talk about, but I think it goes one step too far that people sit down on a sofa or in an air-conditioned room and say ‘this is too much’ or ‘you cannot do that’.

“I think we need to have a bit more respect for the drivers.”

Although Stroll’s antics are being downplayed by the team principal, the Canadian seems to be holding them back. A potential punishment pending by the FIA could see them fall further down the constructor’s standings, where they currently sit in fourth.

Lance Stroll will be looking to right his wrongs from Qatar, and try and break the qualifying exit curse in the next race, the United States Grand Prix, which starts on 22 October, in Austin, Texas.