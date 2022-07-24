La Liga wants French court to cancel Kylian Mbappe’s new PSG contract

PSG is said to have offered Mbappe a monthly salary of £4 million, which would make him the highest-paid player in the league.

La Liga has asked the administrative court in Paris to void Kylian Mbappe’s newly signed PSG contract, according to reports.

After months of negotiations on a potential transfer, the 23-year-old signed a new lucrative contract with the French champions in May.

Mbappe ultimately decided to remain in Paris, but now the Spanish federation has filed appeals against PSG, Ligue 1, and French football’s financial watchdog DNCG over concerns that PSG shouldn’t have been allowed to pay for the forward’s new deal, according to AFP via 90min.

Real Madrid, the La Liga winners and Champions League finalists, were allegedly close to finalising a deal with Mbappe until his abrupt U-turn. The World Cup champion, who joined PSG from Monaco for €180 million in 2017, was set to leave on a free transfer when his current contract expired.

The Madrid-based football club, which was willing to pay €230 million for Mbappe on Deadline Day last summer, was prepared to offer him a signing-on fee of £110 million and salary of £20 million per year after tax. The club’s entire investment would have cost almost £300 million.

PSG is said to have offered Mbappe a monthly salary of £4 million, which would make him the highest-paid player in the league.

An extension would also bring in a massive signing-on fee of almost £100 million, with image right concessions as well as bonuses for goals, Ballon d’Or award honours and Champions League wins.

However, after the agreement was reached, Juan Branco, the lawyer for La Liga, declared that the division will take legal action. He claimed that the DNCG and the LFP, the body that oversees Ligue 1 and 2, were wrong to have granted their approval to PSG’s finances and the agreement, respectively.

La Liga is alleged to have filed a document asking for the cancellation of the contract and to revoke DNCG’s permission.

Both proposals were apparently denied right away due to a lack of urgency, but they will be properly examined in the future.

Branco has also committed to approaching European authorities with allegations that PSG allegedly fabricated balance sheets and willingly submitted unrealistic forecasted budgets.