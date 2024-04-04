Kenyan world champion Moraa to open Diamond League campaigns in Doha 800m

The upcoming Seashore Group Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League.

Kenyan world champion Mary Moraa and Scottish World Indoor Championships silver medallist Jemma Reekie will compete in the 800m race at the Seashore Group Doha Meeting at the Qatar Sports Club on May 10.

As a prominent figure in the running world, Moraa, the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Champion, is determined to reclaim the Diamond Trophy this year, a title she lost to Reekie’s compatriot Keely Hodgkinson in 2023.

Meanwhile, Reekie, the British indoor mile record holder, has a lifetime best over 800m of 1:56.90, the fourth-fastest ever by a British woman.

The Kenyan record holder over 400m (50.38) won the All-African Games 400m title in March 2024.

Competing in the Qatar capital at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, Moraa is looking forward to her return to the Gulf State track.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Doha to compete in the Diamond League. Every year, I’m learning more and growing in confidence. I am now a world champion, and it’s natural that my target for this summer is to run quicker than I’ve ever done before and to win gold at the Olympic Games,” Moraa said.

“I have seen the crowds in Doha and how they get behind the African athletes – I hope I can do a victory dance for them,” the 23-year-old superstar added.

Finishing in a series of impressive championship performances, including runner-up at the 2024 World Indoors in Glasgow and reaching the finals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, Reekie believes the competition at the 800m is top-quality athleticism.

“Every training session and every race I do is building towards the Olympic Games in Paris. The women’s 800m is so strong right now. I’m excited to be part of it, and I’m looking forward to getting my Diamond League season underway against top-quality opposition in Doha,” the 26-year-old said.

The Seashore Group Doha Meeting is the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League.

The series comprises 15 meetings across four different continents, starting with Xiamen on April 20 and concluding with a single final across two days in Brussels in September.