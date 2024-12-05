Kazakhstan’s ambassador highlights relations with Qatar ahead of President Tokayev’s visit

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia with a wide variety of resources, attracting visitors and investors globally.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Qatar this weekend is set to mark another milestone in both countries’ relations while activating existing agreements.

On Monday, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev, briefed the press on Tokayev’s upcoming working visit to the country, which is scheduled to take place between December 6-7.

Tokayev is set to hold discussions with Qatari officials and to attend the Doha Forum, where he will speak at a special session on “countering modern threats”, Issagaliyev told the press.

“Our Strategic Partnership lays the foundation for our two countries to cultivate and nurture our productive potential, innovation, and creativity to enhance our bilateral relationship,” he said.

Tokayev was in Doha last February for a state visit that “marked another significant milestone” in both countries’ relations. At the time, the Kazakh president was the first foreign leader to deliver the speech at the Shura Council, Issagaliyev noted.

The Kazakh ambassador praised his country’s growing partnership with Qatar, noting the rise in official visits between Doha and Astana, which he believes hold strong potential for further strengthening in the coming years.

He also underlined Qatar’s growing position as “a new centre for international diplomacy and rising economic and innovation hub at both regional and international levels”.

“Qatar views Kazakhstan as its main partner in the Central Asian region,” Issagaliyev said. “We highly appreciate Qatar’s active diplomacy and constructive positions aimed at resolving the protracted conflicts around the world,” he added.

A key economic hub and growing tourism destination

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia with a wide variety of resources, attracting visitors and investors globally.

Commenting on Qatar and Kazakhstan’s economic ties, Issagaliyev said both “countries are implementing joint investment projects” that are exceeding $20bn, mainly in telecommunication, energy, transportation, agriculture among others.

Businessmen from both countries are also scheduled to meet on December 9 for the Kazakh-Qatari business forum that will “give further impetus to further strengthening bilateral economic ties”.

“This year can fairly be called to be the turning point in business ties between our countries,” the ambassador said.

Business aside, the two countries are set to highlight their cultural ties with the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Qatar by holding events in Doha and Astana.

Similarly, Issagaliyev said there is a growing interest for trips to Kazakhstan and Qatar, especially with the former’s tourism campaigns.

Such initiatives include Kazakhstan’s “Born Bold” campaign, aimed at showcasing “the country’s dynamic, forward-thinking approach to economic growth, social progress and innovation”.

“The campaign promotes Kazakhstan’s economic diversification, reducing reliance on traditional sectors and positioning the country as a leader in new industries, from AI and technology to renewable energy and finance,” Issagaliyev explained.