Kazakhstan transfers full ownership of Atyrau Airport to Qatari investors

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has approved a decision to transfer all the shares of ATMA – Airport Atyrau and Transportation JSC, which runs Atyrau Airport, to QazAir Investments LLC, a company from Qatar.

Atyrau Airport, located in Kazakhstan’s oil capital in the west, has been in operation since 1979. It serves both domestic and international flights to places like Turkey, Egypt, Georgia, Russia, and the Netherlands.

QazAir Investments, a Qatari company, is set to acquire 100% of ATMA’s shares. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but the government decree ensures that QazAir will take full ownership.

QazAir Investments is registered in Doha, Qatar, under the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) as a Limited Liability Company (LLC). With a registered capital of $1,000 and equity capital of $300,000, the company is led by Abraham Daniel Danino, who previously held a leadership role at SAS Red Valley, a concierge services firm.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Atyrau International Airport’s connectivity with global destinations, boost job opportunities, and support regional economic growth, highlighting the broader impact of this transition on Kazakhstan’s oil industry and regional development.