World Nomad Games: a celebration of Turkic unity

The fifth edition of the World Nomad Games tournament is well under way in Astana, Kazakhstan, serving as a beacon of solidarity for nomadic culture on a global level.

First held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014 and part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, the tournament has grown into the largest event in the world dedicated to traditional sports, attracting the participation of over 2,500 athletes from more than 89 countries.

Fans from all over the world have come to watch their countries participate. However, it is clear that this tournament is a celebration not only for nomadic culture around the world, but a celebration of Turkic unity.

A Kazakh volunteer, Almas, who lives in Istanbul and came to volunteer for the games lauded the brotherly relations between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“A few years ago, we Kazakhs didn’t have a strong connection to our Turkic brothers and sisters like now, but recently there has been a renewed sense of unity between us,” he said.

During the opening ceremony, President Kassym-Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasised the unifying power of the Nomad Games, which serve not only to celebrate traditional sports but also to promote global unity and mutual respect.

“Sport itself is a symbol of respect and solidarity. Its key purpose is to strengthen friendship among nations,” he said.

Hosts Kazakhstan are currently leading the medal tally with 72 medals, including 24 golds. Kyrgyzstan follows in second place with 32 medals, and Uzbekistan in third with 22 medals.

The Turkic countries have clearly celebrated their nomadic sporting triumphs, as evidenced by the impressive turnout of fans. Crowds of enthusiastic supporters gather in large numbers to cheer on their athletes across a range of traditional nomadic sports.

Among the most notable are those from Kyrgyzstan, who enthusiastically cheer for events ranging from horseback wrestling and archery to Kokpar, an ancient nomadic game from Kazakhstan that combines elements of rugby and horse riding.

In this game, players aim to grab a goat-shaped model or structure from the opposition and score in a designated goal on the other side of the field.

As the games draw to a close on Friday, and with hundreds of medals awarded, the tournament stands as a resounding success. It not only showcases Turkic solidarity but also preserves and promotes their rich nomadic traditions, establishing itself as the largest event of its kind globally.