Katara unveils luxurious new hilltop resort

Want a relaxing retreat with views? Rhe soon-to-open resort in Katara might just be the perfect place for you.

Expanding its list of luxurious hospitality facilities, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) will soon open a new five star resort for an exceptional retreat experience in its most stunning spots.

The much-anticipated project, Katara Hills LXR Hotels & Resorts, was announced during a press conference on Sunday.

The same meeting also saw the signing of an agreement between Katara and Estithmar Holding, represented by Henrik Christiansen, CEO of Estithmar Holding, and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman of Estithmar Holding.

Meanwhile, Katara was represented by its General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti.

“This project, which is integrated with the rest of Katara’s sustainable cultural and tourism projects, is considered one of the advanced tourism projects, which keeps pace with what the country is witnessing from massive achievements and tireless efforts to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said Al Sulaiti.

Christiansen said the new project has the potential to improve Qatar’s tourism industry, noting that the Katara Hills LXR Hotels & Resorts project stands out for its design, which combines the stunning Katara landscapes with contemporary architecture.

What to expect

Katara Resort

The new Katara Hills LXR Hotels & Resorts project will consist of 15 luxurious villas, each with its own private pool.

But that’s not the best part.

Each villa will be strategically located in a unique spot above the Katara Hills to provide gusts with alluring views of the lush surroundings and the famous Katara Beach.

The resort will also offer a range of facilities, including a 5-star spa, an opulent restaurant, and a special service team for all guests during their stay.

The project promises to offer a peaceful retreat amid vast green spaces distributed along the Katara Hills— all from one window.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the village’s various cultural, artistic, heritage and sports activities hosted all year long, which incorporates the concept of sustainable cultural tourism.

The unveiling of the new project comes as officials confirmed Al Maha Island, the much-awaited leisure and tourism hotspot, is set to open its doors to the public in November.

The 230,000 sqm complex will welcome tourists and all residents roughly two weeks before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kick-off, according to Marwan Dimas, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Estithmar Holding.

“Al Maha will be one of the ultimate entertainment destinations for visitors to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and the winter getaway will remain open each year from November to April for the best in fun and entertainment,” Dimas said on Al Kass TV on Friday.

Both projects come as Qatar prepares to welcome all those visiting the Gulf state to attend the FIFA World Cup in November.