Karaki Lounge and Bentley Qatar team up to create ideal culinary pit stop in The Pearl

Car enthusiasts and Lounge goers will be able to refuel their car and their appetite with a brand-new concept

Aura Group’s Karaki Lounge is excited to announce its partnership with Bentley Qatar, introducing the new Bentley Lounge by Karaki, a unique and luxurious concept that combines a great culinary experience with Bentley car care.

Located at The Pearl, Qatar, the lounge is equipped with premium amenities and features plush seating, ambient lighting, a wide range of refreshments, and diverse menu options.

Yasin Eroglu, COO of Aura Group said: “We are excited to bring through Bentley Lounge by Karaki a unique and luxurious experience to our guests that combine car care and great culinary moments. Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience that will leave our guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.”

“We are beyond excited to make this partnership happen with Bentley Qatar, and we cordially invite everyone to come and experience this out-of-the-box and exceptional concept”, said Maurice Ghattas, Group CEO of Power International Holding.

He added: “From topping up your tank to checking your tire pressure or giving your car quick maintenance, Bentley’s professional technicians will take care of everything, while guests can refuel, recharge and refresh in the Bentley Lounge by Karaki.”

The grand opening of Bentley Lounge was on Monday, 6th March.

Bentley members will benefit from a special discount.

For more information, you can follow the brands’ social media pages for updates and exciting announcements.