Albahie Auction House to host book launch for Shahida Ahmed’s debut novel ‘Through Brown Eyes’

AlBahie Auction House engages Qatar’s community of local and international collectors with monthly auctions, selling exhibitions and special events.

AlBahie is thrilled to be hosting the book launch for Shahida Ahmed’s debut novel ‘Through Brown Eyes’.

Shahida Ahmed is a critically acclaimed author and artist, known for her powerful and evocative work that explores themes of identity, race and feminism.

Her first book, “Through Brown Eyes,” is a deeply personal and thought-provoking collection of essays, poetry, and artwork that delves into the complexities and nuances of being a brown-skinned woman in a world that often marginalises and devalues people of colour.

Ahmed weaves together her own personal experiences and reflections with broader social and political issues.

She writes candidly about growing up as a brown-skinned girl in a predominantly white community, and the ways in which she struggled to navigate the expectations and stereotypes placed upon her by society.

At the same time, she also explores the larger historical and cultural context in which these experiences took place, drawing connections between her own journey and the broader struggles of people of colour throughout history.

Ahmed’s writing is candid, evocative, and deeply personal, and it is accompanied by a collection of artworks inspired by her novel which will be available for purchase at the event.

