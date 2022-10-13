Jorja Smith, Tyga to headline MDLBEAST’s ARAVIA festival during Qatar World Cup

Designated fan zones and festivals have been set up across Qatar to serve football fans throughout the tournament.

The roster of 56 worldwide and regional musicians confirmed to perform at ARAVIA at Qatar’s ‘Al Rihla’ venue during the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been released by Saudi music entertainment business, MDLBEAST.

At ARAVIA, international performers like Tyga, Hardwell, Afrojack, DaBaby, and Steve Aoki will take the stage. The lineup also includes rising Saudi artists Biirdperson, DJ duo Dish Dash and Cosmicat, as well as regional singers Hamaki and Amr Diab. This is considered MDLBEAST’s first gathering outside the kingdom.

“Between our annual flagship event SOUNDSTORM in Riyadh, and ARAVIA in Doha, we are thrilled to travel out of Saudi for the first time and be hosting these incredible music events,” said MDLBEAST Chief Operating Officer Talal Al Bahiti in a statement on Wednesday, according to reports.

ARAVIA is set to commence on 21 November until 18 December. Tickets are already up online to be purchased, with prices beginning from $54.

The current performers for the music festival are: Acraze, Adam, Afrojack, Against Celebrities, Amr diab, Anmarz, Axwell, Ayed, Benny Benassi, Biirdperson, BKR, Calvin Harris, Cosmicat, DaBaby, Dabous, David Guetta, Deus Deserto, Dish Dash, DJ Leen, DJ Sharkk, El Fuego, Fatboy Slim, Fedde Le Grand, Gooner, Gordo, Hamaki, Hardwell, Jeanna, Jorja Smith, Laymoon, Leen, Lost Frequencies, Loush, Malaa, Malkin B2B Emad, Morten, Nomad, Otto Knows, R3HAB, Rae Sremmurd, Ross BD, Scooter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Shaolin, SHEIQ, Sin Tek, Sokkary, Sound of YAZ, Steve Aoki, The Engineers, Tinie Tempah, Tyga, Usif, Vegie, Vinyl Mode, and Zouhair Bahaoui.

“Our mission goes far beyond the music scene in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, it is aimed at growing the music industry region-wide and ensuring we create a sustainable music industry, inspiring and empowering the entire ecosystem,” Al Bahiti noted.

“Flying into Qatar, to bring in our talented team and expertise to ensure music fans across the region enjoy the best performers from around the world,” he added.

World Cup 2022 fan zones

Qatari authorities are currently preparing for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to kick off on 20 November. More than 1 million visitors are expected to flock into the Gulf state for the biggest sporting event in the world.

Designated fan zones and festivals have been set up across Qatar to serve football fans throughout the tournament.

The Corniche, Lusail Boulevard and Al Bidda park are among the many zones set to welcome guests, while a range of festivals including the Arcadia Music Festival.

World Cup organisers have reportedly hired Arcadia, which was seen at the spectacular Glastonbury Festival arena, to run a Qatar 2022 version during the World Cup.

The music festival will include the “most immersive shows on Earth” featuring the enormous 50-tonne fire-breathing spider and performances by well-known DJs, The Sun reported.

The Arcadia spider-style festival stage has been a mainstay for Glastonbury festival performers for over a decade.

The festival in Qatar will be a completely unique layout, which is part of other World Cup entertainment events sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

Qatari organisers have yet to confirm the pricing policy but British media reported that the event tickets are likely to cost £50( QR185) per day.

Fans will be able to watch all four daily games in the group stage of the tournament, which begins on November 20, in addition to performances from the global stage of techno and house music that are yet to be confirmed.

The festival joins a long list of events scheduled to keep fans entertained during the World Cup later this year.

Qatar’s Al Bidda Park will operate during the tournament to host thousands of fans attending the global sporting event.

Debuting as a ‘reimagined’ FIFA Fan Festival, the event will be a collection of local cultures and music.

Distinctive from the World Cup, the FIFA Fan Festival will include the digitalisation of football games and will also have the company of FIFA Legends.